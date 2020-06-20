Dad influenced my ‘Tenali Rama’ performance: Krishna Bharadwaj

By | Published: 10:20 am

Mumbai: Actor Krishna Bharadwaj, who plays the dual roles of father and son Rama and Bhaskar in the period drama, “Tenali Rama”, has spoken about his father’s contribution towards his performance in the show.

“My dad, Dr. Aniket Bharadwaj, is an actor and I have got the acting genes from him. I have always found him to be a very passionate actor, writer and director while he worked in Akashvani, local Doordarshan and theatre,” he said.

He believes that being passionate about work is something that he learned from his father.

“I still remember his days of struggle as he came to Mumbai to become an actor but couldn’t succeed. All his life, he used to take up different jobs but could never continue doing a particular job because he was an artist from the heart,” he said.

“So, he would leave the job in between and go back to performing but that didn’t pay much. Hence, he would find yet another job. Seeing this passion of his, I got inspired and made sure that I become an actor myself,” he added.

As for Sony SAB’s “Tenali Rama”, Krishna said: “My father has been influential in my performance in ‘Tenali Rama’ as well. Since the show is set in a particular era, we are supposed to speak pure Hindi and my dad, being a PHD in Hindi, started my training of speaking in perfect Hindi since my childhood. So, all the perfection I could bring in this character is because of my dad’s Hindi language masterclasses and I am glad that my fans are appreciating that too. Seeing my dad proud of my performance, especially my Hindi, in ‘Tenali Rama’, means the world to me. He is living his dream of being an actor through me.”