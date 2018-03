By | Published: 11:28 am 12:01 pm

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched the global manufacturing facility of DaibetOmics at Muppareddipalli near Medchal on Saturday.

The facility has come up with an investment of $4 million (about Rs 25 crore).

The facility will manufacture non-invasive diagnostic tests for monitoring diabetes. It has an annual manufacturing capacity of 10 million test strips.

The commercial production is likely to commence in the second quarter of 2018.