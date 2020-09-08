Daily Covid-19 cases in Canada up by 25%

Overall, in the last week, 3,955 people tested positive across Canada, and 28 people died of the disease, reports Xinhua news agency.

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Ottawa: Canada reported an average of 545 daily Covid-19 cases last week, up 25 per cent from the previous week which saw a daily average of 435, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.

Overall, in the last week, 3,955 people tested positive across Canada, and 28 people died of the disease, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement on Monday, Tam said that a steady increase in the number of positive cases was concerning.

“This is a concern and a reminder that we all need to maintain public health measures to keep Covid-19 on the slow-burn path that we need.

“As we enter the fall, Canadians will need to be even more vigilant about following public health guidance, particularly as the cold weather shifts activities indoors,” she added in the statement.

Tam reminded Canadians not to get complacent about their risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, saying people need to assess both their personal risk if they contract the disease, and the risk of severe illness in people in their household.

Canada has reported a total of 131,895 cases with 9,145 deaths, according to the country’s Public Health Agency