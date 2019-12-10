Daisy is slowly liking myself

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Ridley found fame when she joined the Star War universe as Rey in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She reprised her role in Rian Johnson’s 2017 sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi and JJ Abrams’ upcoming Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker — the conclusion to the Skywalker saga.

“I would say I haven’t played the hero because I think that ‘Star Wars’ is a group of heroes all working together. But in terms of being part of that (phenomenon), it makes the world smaller in a way, being in something that unites people is easy access to entering a space,” variety.com quoted Ridley as saying.

“And especially when we’re promoting the film, you go to different countries, and everyone has a similar reaction, a similar expectation. It makes everything more accessible,” she added. Has it changed your sense of yourself?

“I really am working on liking myself and feeling like I am where I need to be. And it has been helped by working with people that made me feel good and in a really safe working environment. So I feel like I can do my best work and work with a group of people that I really love,” she said.

Ridley is a big movie star, but she says she just wants to be “a working actor”. “I currently am unemployed, so I’m not succeeding right now. But I just want to be in good things and work with great people,” she said.