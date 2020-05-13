Dakota Johnson struggled with depression since she was 14 or 15

By | Published: 4:13 pm

Dakota Johnson has opened up about her struggle with depression since she was a teenager. “I’ve struggled with depression since I was young since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into. But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actor told magazine Marie Claire.

Dakota added, “My brain moves at a million miles per minute. I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy.”

The 30-year-old added that she has a lot of complexities but she doesn’t make it anyone else’s problem.

Dakota, who is best known for playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades series, shared that the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic has been giving her anxiety.