Dalai Lama prays for ailing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said he has great respect for Shinzo Abe’s leadership and expressed concern about the retiring Japanese Prime Minister’s declining health.

“I pray that your treatment will be successful,” he wrote, adding: “It is admirable that you have considered the greater good of the country and decided to step down from the position of Prime Minister in order to receive medical attention.”

“I have great respect for your leadership and dedication to the service of others.”

The Nobel Peace laureate concluded that as the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, Abe has contributed to making the nation respected the world over.

Abe tendered his resignation due to health reasons on August 28.