Dalip Tahil features in international short film

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has featured in an international short film to celebrate Bloomsday, which commemorates and celebrates the life of Irish writer James Joyce.

Titled “A New Day Will Be”, the short film uses Joyce’s timeless words to create a contemporary take on “Ulysses” with performers from more than 40 locations.

“We are going through some very testing times. The short film is a poetic narration of all of humanity’s sentiment about this phase of our lives,” said Dalip.

“From silence, isolation, the desire for human touch and the quest for a vaccine, through remembrance and resilience, to hope, love and finally affirmation, the film tries to capture the emotions of people across borders. I am happy to have been part of this project,” he added.

Apart from Dalip, the performers also include actors Olwen Fouere and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, former US Democratic Presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke, and novelist Colum McCann.

The original score is composed and performed by Caoimhin O Raghallaigh.

Meanwhile, Dalip alsolent his voice in an spiritual album titled “Guru Naam”, which commemorated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.