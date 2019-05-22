Dalit activist dies due to ill health in Suryapet

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Suryapet: Dalita Bahuja Communist Party district secretary and Telangana activist Mandari Prabhakar (42) died of ill health at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. His body was brought to Suryapet and placed at Telangana Talli statue for people to pay homage to him before shifting it to native place Thimmapuram village in Jajireddygudem mandal in the district.

Suryapet Municipal Chairperson Ganduri Pravallika Prakash, former MLA Vemula Veeresham, Telangana Rythu sangam district secretary Mattipalli Saidulu and Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam district secretary Mattipalli saidulu were paid respect at his body.

He had also played an active role as a member of UCCRI (ML), which was formed by Maroju Veeranna opposing the caste discrimination in revolutionary parties. Later, he joined Dalita Bahujana Party and worked for the solution of several issues prevailed in the areas. As TJAC district convener, Prabhakar was also actively participated in the Tenagana agitation in the district. The funeral rites of Prabhakar was conducted at his native place late in the evening.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.