Dalit woman says Revanth Reddy kicked her, cries foul over B-Form

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy found himself on a sticky wicket here on Monday when a Dalit woman alleged that he kicked her aside before leaving while she tried to stop him pleading that her father be given a B-Form to contest in the civic polls.

In the footage that went viral, the Congress MP could be seen crossing the lady in a huff while the lady sat at the entrance of a hall trying to stop him, all the while pleading that her father, Panuganti Sathaiah, should be given the B-Form to contest from Ward 21 in the Medchal municipality.

According to Sathaiah, who was an ‘upa sarpanch’ for two times and ward member for eight times, Revanth Reddy had been delaying his nomination even as he had given away the forms to the leaders who recently joined the Congress. “I have been in the Congress for the past 45 years. I know one Srinivas Reddy whose family got nominations. He joined party three years ago. Does it mean that Dalits have no value in the party and it is okay if you are a

Reddy,” he questioned. He rued that Revanth was not allowing him to meet party seniors about the nomination.

“My father is the senior leader here. Revanth Reddy is playing games with us by asking us to wait. Today when we demanded him about the B-Form, he did not reply. When I tried to stop him by sitting at the entrance, he kicked me and left. Is this the respect that Dalits have in the party,” questioned Sathaiah’s daughter. Speaking to the media, she said she would commit suicide if the ticket was denied to her father. Following the incident, a few other local leaders started raising slogans against Revanth alleging that those who shifted to Medchal a few years ago were given importance and the old and loyal people were neglected. However, efforts to reach Revanth Reddy for clarification were unsuccessful.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter