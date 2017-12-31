Dalits being neglected in Andhra: YSR Congress

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: YSR Congress party on Saturday accused the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh of neglecting the dalit community and alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government failed to provide jobs to the unemployed in the community.

YSE Congress party spokespersons M Arun Kumar and K Rajasekhar said that the government has been diverting the funds of sub-plan to other sectors in the State.

Taking objection to the remark of turncoat Minister Adinarayana Reddy, they said, earlier governments were sincere in their approach on dalit issues but this government has failed totally. Instead of distributing land to the community it has been taking away land from them, they said.

While former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy built 45 lakh houses, the present government has not built a single house so far and with the diversion of SC Sub-plan funds, dalit welfare has taken a severe beating, they said.

They also said that attacks on dalits have been on the rise in the State in the last three years with incidents at Garagaparru, Devarapalli, Jerripothulapalem and other places.