Dalits of Adilabad set to see new dawn

Adilabad: Financially weak and socially marginalised Dalits in erstwhile Adilabad district are all set to see a new dawn in their lives. They will be venturing into businesses they would never have dreamt of before to achieve financial empowerment with Dalit Bandhu scheme, the first-of its kind and ambitious initiative of the State government, ready for implementation in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

“Identification of the beneficiaries has been done. The poorest of the poor from remote parts have been picked as beneficiaries of the scheme. They are from villages that were never included in any scheme in the past. I visited several interior areas which I had not visited in my 30 years of service to sensitise the beneficiaries about the scheme,” SC Corporation Executive Director E Shankar told this newspaper.

According to the SC Corporation, over 95 per cent of the business units have been finalised in erstwhile Adilabad district. The units will be grounded by March 31 which is the deadline for implementation of the first phase of the scheme. Funds will be deposited into dedicated accounts of the beneficiaries who will either submit requisitions or quotations of the businesses to the officials concerned.

998 beneficiaries to benefit in erstwhile Adilabad

As many as 998 beneficiaries of erstwhile Adilabad district are all set to become entrepreneurs, owners of cars, tractors, JCBs, retail shops, dairy parlors, among other businesses. While 252 Dalits of Adilabad will benefit from the scheme, 256 Dalits will be covered in Nirmal district. A total of 313 beneficiaries in Mancherial and 177 from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district will be extended financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each under the scheme.

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs, Collectors and authorities of various departments created complete awareness among beneficiaries over selection of units and utilization of the scheme at village and constituency level. The beneficiaries were sent to Hyderabad and other parts to visit industries and to have firsthand experience about the sectors they chose.

Thorough training, motivation, exposure visits



Special officers held a two-day sector-wise training to the recipients in practical and theory in a phased manner. Field experts shared their insights to excel in a sector, while motivational speakers boosted confidence of the beneficiaries. Exposure visits were conducted to take the beneficiaries to successful units of neighboring districts and Maharashtra state. Multiple orientation programmes were organized to train them.

The sectors that the beneficiaries showed interest to venture included agriculture and allied, transport, dairy, manufacturing, retailing, service and supplies. For instance, beneficiaries would dig fish ponds or set up a dairy unit or poultry farm if they wish to enter into the agriculture field. They are going to purchase tractors, JCBs, and four-wheeler passenger vehicles. Some of them are planning to set up ceramic pipe manufacturing units, to buy centering material.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .