Dance of the puppets

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Viewers were left spellbound as colourful puppets took to the stage in a unique showcase by French Puppeteer Sabrina Arusam at Ravindra Bharathi on Wednesday. The show ‘Lasya -Tandava, the Shapes of Dance’ created an illusion of body movements, with different kinds of classical and folk Indian dance forms through puppets.

The dancer Sabrina believes that ‘Dance is life, dance is alive, and dance is a universal language’ has conceptualised this unique concept of a Puppet Show with varied dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Perini, Cheriyal mask, Tandavam, etc.

It was different from the regular puppetry shows which involve storytelling of a different style. Along with Sabrina Arusam, Preeti Golacha, Naresh Neelam, and Bhavana Pratima are the puppeteers while Balaji P Sai was the puppeteer assistant. The ballet was choreographed by Perini Rajkumar with light creation handled by Raju Basava.Rangasthali in collaboration with Department of Language and Culture, organised the ballet.