Dancing and acting is like my alter ego, it’s how I express myself: Sanya

By | Published: 10:36 am

Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra is reticent and shy, and says she uses dancing and acting to express herself.

Talking about her process of method acting, she said: “I do not have any specific method, it’s learning. For every character that I do, it changes with each and every film. Also, majorly because I started off with a film like ‘Dangal’ and we could see that when you clearly work hard and prepare yourself before going in front of the camera, it actually shows on screen.”

Asked to describe herself, she said: “I’m boring. I’m also a bit reticent and shy but very calm overall.”

She loves to passionately involve herself in the field of arts.

“Even though, I feel I am a bit reticent and shy, performing arts like dancing and acting is like my alter ego. It is how I express myself,” she said on Zee Cafe show, “Starry Nights Gen Y”.