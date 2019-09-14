Dancing tales that will electrify your soul

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Celebrated as one of India’s most eminent and renowned classical dancers, choreographer and dance scholar Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant’s artistic body of work spans mythologies and abstraction.

For her contribution to the field of classical dance, Ananda was conferred the Padma Shri in 2007 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar for Bharatanatyam in 2009. Harnessing Technology for Arts, Ananda has conceptualised and created ‘Natyarambha’, a first-of-its-kind digital arts initiative, a Bharatanatyam practice app that was launched in January 2017.

Shankarananda Kalakshetra, the institution run by Ananda, takes pride in presenting its 40th arangetram of Ramya Subramanian, daughter of Dr KV Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India, has aspired to channelise and express her creative energies under the guidance of her guru Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant.

Ramya has honed her art through 10 years of diligent training at Shankarananda Kalakshetra, where she has learnt to combine perfect Nritta with expressive Abhinaya. Ramya captures one’s attention with her attitude that is fuelled by her strong determination.

She has tried to imbibe rhythm and versatility gained over several years of training in Carnatic music. The disciple is all set to make her alma mater proud with her arangetram which will take place at Ravindra Bharathi, on September 15 at 6:45 pm.

