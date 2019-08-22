Dancing to please the Gods

By | Published: 5:09 pm

A Bharatanatyam performance by Shruthi Priya from Chennai and a Kuchipudi dance presentation by Hyderabad-based Vineela Rao and her students enthralled the visitors at the amphitheatre in Shilparamam, Madhapur.

Shruthi Priya started her performance with a Jathiswaram in Arabhi ragam and Adi talam. This was followed by Shabdam, Thandai Muzhanga — a beautiful piece on Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati — in Ragamalika and Misra Chapu talam.

The next item is the famous Shankara Srigiri, a composition of Papanasam Sivan in Hamsanandi ragam, Adi talam, followed by a Jaavali — Ne matale mayanura, in Poorvikalyani ragam and Adi talam. Her performance was concluded with a Thillaana in Kathanakuthuhalam ragam, set to Adi talam.

The next performance by Vineela Rao and her students had the following items — Dhanyakaisash (dhimi dhimi); Jagadapu, an Annamacharya keerthana; Mandodari shabdam; Koluvaithiva Rangasai; Ramayana shabdam, Ksheera Sagara, a Thyagaraja keerthana; Bho Shambo and Jagadananda karaka.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter