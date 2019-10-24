Dandari-Gussadi festival begins in Adivasis habitations in Adilabad

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Adilabad: Adivasis began celebrating Dandari-Gussadi festival, an important cultural affair of ethnic tribes with the Diwali festival around the corner from Wednesday. The tribal habitations belonging erstwhile Adilabad district are coming alive with dancing troupes presenting their deft moves to songs and drum beats that reverberate the surroundings.

Come the festival of lights, the fervor of the five day-long cultural affair grips the Adivasi habitations across the highland Adilabad district. The tribals including, Raj Gonds and Kolams perform traditional rituals to mark the commencement of the dance season. They also worship the crowns of peacock and musical instruments used by troupes.

The ethnic tribes play kits depicting socio-economic conditions by presenting characters of those who exploit and harass the Adivasis. They conclude the affair by revering Laxmi goddess, known as Laxmi Puja on the day of the festival of lights. Visits to a neighboring village by dance troupes consisting of male dancers are ended, while female troupes would start the dance show following Deepavali.

As per traditions of the Gonds and Kolams, the men including eligible bachelors would become Ghusarks or Ghusadi Tado, by performing certain unique Adivasi rituals. They wear Ghussadi Topi, a large headgear made of around 1,500 peacock feathers locally known as mal boora. They form a dance troupe popularly called as Dandari.

The troupes visit neighboring villages upon being invited by their community members. They present Gussadi dance show to the tunes of different musical instruments at the residence of Patel (elder of the habitation) upon entering the habitation of inviters. Non-tribals and admirers of tribal culture would throng the habitations to witness glittering ceremonies.

Provides opportunity to bachelors

Dandari-Gussadi is not only a cultural affair but also a platform to find a suitable girl for unmarried youngsters belonging to tribal communities. It facilitates the bachelors an opportunity to draw attention of girls from villages in which they exhibit their dancing shows. The girls (Porikal), who are interested to get married, watch the performance, which runs for a night and a day, and then express an interest in groom.

Mothers of the girls finalise alliance with prospective grooms following the conclusion of this festival.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter