Dandy Man fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The M Srinivas Reddy-trained Dandy Man, who is working well in the morning trials, is expected to score in the Comman Land Plate 1400 metres Category-II, a handicap for horses 4 year olds and upward, rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Beautiful Luv 1, Queen Daenerys 2, Due Diligence 3

2. Mind Reader 1, Nova Scotia 2, Bedazzled 3

3. Lifetime 1, Cheltenham 2, Fashion Universe 3

4. Man Apart 1, Takisha 2, Loch Stella 3

5. Dandy Man 1, Big Brave 2, Vancouver 3

6. Dumbledore 1, Smarty 2, Negress Princess 3

Day’s Best: Beautiful Luv.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

