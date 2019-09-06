Dangal TV wins entertainment bout on small screen

By | Published: 7:56 pm

The nostalgia of old shows, thrill of crime dramas and the legacy of mythological series — that’s how Dangal TV is scaling up the entertainment factor on the small screen, and winning the ratings game.The channel, owned by Enterr10 Television Pvt. Ltd, started off as a Bhojpuri channel, but soon entered the Hindi general entertainment arena with a promise to bring entertaining daily soaps on demand.

Manish Singhal founded Enterr10 Television in 2004. Its flagship channel Enterr10 was launched in 2006, which was followed by the launch of three new channels — Dangal, Bhojpuri Cinema and Fakt Marathi.The official site underlines: “Dangal as a channel is showcasing engaging content, which is making our bond stronger with the audience, everyday.” That has been proved right by consistent performance.

According to the Indian television audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Dangal TV tops the weekly list of top 10 channels across genres on all platforms in week 34 of 2019 with 8,56,987 impressions. In the process, the channel has beaten more high-profile competition from Colors, STAR Plus, Zee TV, Sony Entertainment Television, and SONY SAB amongst others.

The channel went for a facelift by introducing a set of original shows last year. Singhal opened up on strategy at the time. “We will not change the name of the channel, only the logo, tagline and the entire graphic of the channel, the kind of promo that we make will be changed in a bid to make the classier version and which will define its personality…. We will not change the programming line-up, instead we will launch the show one by one and will go slowly and gradually,” he said in an interview to indiantelevision.com.

Right now, the channel has added several old hits such as Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein and Bandini to its library. There’s also Crime Alert, CIF and Fir Laut Aayi Nagin. There are reports that they will soon launch a supernatural revenge drama, Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam, with Nikita Sharma and Jatin Bharadwaj on board as the leads. IANS