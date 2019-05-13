Daniel appointed match referee

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:02 pm

Hyderabad: Former cricketer Daniel Manohar has been appointed as match referee for the India A vs Sri Lanka A four-day match to be held at Hubli from May 31 to June 3. Manohar had already officiated the India A vs England Lions match which was held earlier this year. He played a total of 73 first-class matches for Hyderabad between 1997 and 2007.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.