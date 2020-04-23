Danube sees retail revenues taking a hit

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Diversified Danube Group which has interests in home furniture retail operating in Kuwait, Qatar, UAE across the GCC region is seeing several markets impacted due to Covid-19 lockdown, with a potential to impact about 80 per cent of its business in April.

Danube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan told Telangana Today, “Qatar, Kuwait and Oman are completely lockdown. In the UAE, we are operating in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaima but Dubai is under lockdown. About 75 per cent of our stores are under lockdown. In India, our Hyderabad store is also under lockdown.”

He added, “March has been a good month for us in terms of business, where we could earn our 70 per cent of revenues. April, we will be losing almost 80 per cent of our business. We anticipate some recovery in two markets in the UAE by end of May, as there are aggressive efforts to test and treat Covid-19 patients. Other GCC nations should also be out of risk by then.”

Dubai-based group is making fresh supply chain arrangements in Europe for new products where Covid-19 impact is negligible to off-set the impact happening in other markets.

Employee welfare

The Group has committed to retain all of its employees across GCC and India despite the fallout of the pandemic. “These are the people who have built my group and I can’t layoff. We realise it’s a matter of 3-6 months, and we will recover soon,” he added.

Pay cut decisions will be reviewed based on the overall business that will be clocked during April. The company will do what is best to employees in the prevailing conditions. Hygiene measures are stringently followed in all the stores that are operating and no staff is affected by Covid-19 till date. Health is given a priority. He emphasised, Danube Group which employs more than 3,600 people worldwide, will not be making any layoffs during this global crisis.

On the digital transformation, he said, “Online business has been happening in Oman, Kuwait and UAE and this has helped us get some business. The group is also using technology for employee meetings, track cash flow and take supply chain decisions. In India too, the group sees growth opportunities through digital platform and we will continue to invest in technology,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .