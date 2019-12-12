Danube to set up three more shops in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Dubai-based furniture retail business Danube Home, which has completed one year of operations in Hyderabad, is looking to expand its presence in the city. The company that entered India by setting up one and only store in India in Hyderabad is now planning to add three more stores in the city of pearls in the next three years. In addition, it is also looking to add two stores in Andhra Pradesh as well.

“We have completed one year of our operations in India and our 60,000 sq ft store in Hyderabad has helped us in achieving 90 per cent of our targets. With this success in place, we are looking to expand our presence in the two Telugu-speaking States and especially Hyderabad. While in 2020, we will be focusing on consolidating our online presence, from 2021 onwards we will be setting up three more stores in Hyderabad itself in smaller format of 20,000 sq ft so as to cater to a larger group of customers,” said Adel Sajan, director, Danube Group.

The five stores will entail an investment of around Rs 150 crore with each store costing Rs 30 crore approximately. In terms of online presence, Danube will be first partnering with existing e-commerce players to sell their products and in second quarter of calendar year 2020, it will look at starting its own e-commerce website.

In terms of revenue targets for the upcoming year, the company is aiming to grow its revenue by about 25 per cent by focusing on online as well as offline expansion.

“Not only our standalone stores, we are also planning to open small experience centres for the builder and architecture community with the first set to be open in Bengaluru today. In terms of local sourcing as well, we plan to increase our percentage of made in India products from 15 per cent currently to 25 per cent by 2020,” said Sajan.

