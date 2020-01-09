Darbar: Bad cop or good cop, it’s all Thalaivar

By | Published: 4:30 pm

Hyderabad: When an actor with a larger-than-life image joins hands with a seasoned filmmaker for the first time, the expectations are sky-high. The director has to carefully balance between playing to the strengths of the star and scripting an engaging story. Though AR Murugadoss succeeded very well in the former, the latter part was a bit weak that ended up making Rajanikanth’s ‘Darbar’ a mixed bag.

The taut screenplay in the first half went missing after the interval, the movie thus losing steam midway. For all the efforts in the first half, the movie deserved a much better second half.

The movie begins with Aaditya Arunachalam (Rajanikanth), a top police officer, getting transferred from New Delhi to Mumbai. He takes charge as the Commissioner of Police to restore the glory of Mumbai Police which they lost after a dreadful case in which several police officers were burnt alive by a local goon. This encounter specialist ‘bad cop’ takes no time to spring into action and starts cleaning the drug mafia in the city and saves thousands of young girls from trafficking.

Trouble starts brewing when Arunachalam arrests a drug supplier who is the son of a business tycoon. How will Arunachalam move forward in the case, and at what cost, is what ‘Darbar’ is all about.

Murugadoss meant business right from the word go, and until the interval, the engrossing screenplay races ahead with typical Rajani style mannerisms. The pre-interval sequence is the highlight of the movie.

The second half has nothing much to offer, as a breakthrough in the story happens at the end of the first half. Hardly any awe-inspiring moment is saved for the latter part except the grace of Rajani. But then that is pervasive throughout.

Super Star Rajanikanth is getting better with age. His vintage mannerisms, impeccable comedy timing, stylish dance moves, and usual ease in acting are top-level, throwing a lavish treat for his fans.

Murugadoss banked heavily on Rajani’s swag and ‘Darbar’ has more style than substance. Given the track record of this director in delivering big hits, Murugadoss’s style is missing in ‘Darbar’ though Rajani’s style is in abundance.

Music Director Anirudh Ravichander deserves special applause for his riveting background music work using yesteryear signature tunes of Rajanikanth. Sunil Shetty as drug lord Hari Chopra, Nivetha Thomas as Rajani’s daughter, and Nayanthara play key roles in this 160-minute film.

Overall, Rajanikanth is the biggest saving grace for ‘Darbar’ and he shines as a stylish ‘mad, bad cop’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .