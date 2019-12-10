‘Darbar will not disappoint you’

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth said he had never disappointed people who reposed faith in him. And he said he would prove it with his upcoming movie Darbar. The Thalaivar was speaking during the audio launch of the much-awaited movie Darbar on Saturday in Chennai. Darbar, scheduled to release for Sankranti, is coming in the direction of AR Murugadoss.

Presented by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the film has the superstar in the role of a cop named Aditya Arunachalam. It will be released by the famous producer NV Prasad in the Telugu States. “Subaskaran is my good friend. You all know him only as a film producer. But,he is a big businessman in London, providing jobs to many and also rendering social service.

During the making of 2.0, I had promised to do another film under his banner. We couldn’t think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I love his Ramana and Gajini. I had been wanting to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story. When Petta came, Murugadoss knew what kind of roles would interest me and he came up with Darbar in a week’s time.

That’s how this project took birth,” said Rajinikanth. Elaborating on the movie, Rajini said, “At one level, this movie is a suspense thriller. I am happy to have got to work with a director who blends message with entertainment, like Shankar. This is my first movie with cinematographer Santosh Sivan in 29 years, since Dalapathy. Nayanthara had acted opposite me in Chandramukhi. In Darbar, she is looking even more glamorous than in that movie. Suneil Shetty, Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas and others have done a great job.

The fights composed by Ram-Lakshman duo are amazing.” The film, which has climax fight by Peter Heins, unfolds against the backdrop of Mumbai. The shooting work was completed in 90 days. “Only Murugadoss could have done it while ensuring quality. Anirudh’s music is of high quality, once again after Petta. His sense of music is unique, like Ilaiyaraaja garu’s,” added the actor. “Good-hearted people have come together to make Darbar possible.

Ever since I was allowed to set my foot in Tamil Nadu, I have never disappointed those who have kept trust in me. With Darbar, too, I am going to keep the trust,” shared Rajini whose birthday is on December 12. “As you all know, I don’t celebrate my birthdays with fanfare. I urge my fans not to indulge in grandeur on my birthday. Please help out orphans and other needy people with your monies,” he concluded.