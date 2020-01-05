Darbar’s connection with Disha encounter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Just as rape accused in Disha case were encountered by the police, something similar is being shown in the upcoming movie of Rajinikanth – Darbar, says director AR Murugadoss.

The director was in city ahead of the movie’s release, to chat with reporters. “We had shot the episode months before the Disha incident took place in Hyderabad. Rajini sir himself called me up to spoke about that scene in the movie after the Hyderabad incident took place,” he said.

Rajinikanth is donning the role of a powerful and aggressive cop. And to give a pan-India image, the film talks about the issues faced by people of Mumbai.

“It’s topical, there are two types of cops – those who play as puppets in the hands of politicians and others who work with integrity and inviduality. The latter are lionised and ideolised in our society and films. I am a father myself; therefore, when the Hyderabad cops killed Disha’s rapists in an encounter, I felt happy. When cops give exemplary and instant justice, the public admire them,” he said.

As fans across the globe have high expectations from punch lines of the superstars, Murugadoss says lines were delivered in style. “It acquires aura. You will find hero-elevating lines in Darbar. He has elevated several moments with his grace,” he adds.

Does Darbar have a message? “For me there should be both entertainment and social message in whichever movie I deal with. It shouldn’t be just about fun. Change doesn’t take place overnight. But message-oriented films starring big names can create a sense of awareness. People will feel guilty about indulging in misdeeds. Darbar falls in that zone,” the director adds.

