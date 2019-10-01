Dare to discard plastics

By | Published: 1st Oct 2019 12:12 am 10:08 pm

When Gustaf Thulin Sten thought of the unique T-shirt design for the plastic bags, it is apparent he was not aware of the magnitude of the malaise a plastic bag would create. In fact, the use of plastic bags was initially promoted around the early 50s in conferences and was seen as an alternative to paper bags, which were costlier and were made after cutting down trees. It, therefore, looked like a win-win situation. In 70 years, we have reached a stage when we are unable to imagine a world without plastics.

The issue of combating plastic pollution requires a lot more efforts at various levels. Closer home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enunciating a policy of banning six forms of single-use plastic (SUP) from Oct 2, 2019, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, hopes to trigger a nationwide effort against SUP.

Unending Problem

SUP, or disposable plastic, is used only once before they are thrown away or recycled. The problem is not with recycling but with throwing away. This discarded plastic finds its way into our storm waters, sewers, lakes, rivers and finally oceans.

The six types of SUP being banned are carry bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain sachets. This will result in reducing the 14-million tonnes of plastic consumption in the country by at least 10%. It will also positively impact solid waste management generation and disposal. With the country generating about 1.75 lakh tonnes of waste per day, of which about 30% is plastic, this ban is surely an environment enhancing measure.

These six types of SUP can take up to 1,000 years to decompose and degrade. Though a lot of research has been done to produce biodegradable plastic, there has been limited success. Environmentalists argue that when there are viable alternatives why explore unviable and costly adventures.

Plastic carrybags, cups, straws and bottles also escape the garbage collection process, and are many times disposed of improperly, ending up in streams as picking, segregating and baling them is uneconomical. There have been umpteen instances in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad where urban flooding and water-logging have been attributed to the use of plastic covers which clog waterways and drains. An estimated 300 million plastic bags end up in the Atlantic Ocean alone.

Plastics Position

One trillion bags are used worldwide every year. While the average consumer in China uses only 2 or 3 plastic bags a year, this number is much higher in most other countries: Denmark: 4, Ireland: 20, Germany: 65, USA: over 300, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia: over 400. This clearly indicates the direct correlation between affluence and environmental damage. Many cities and counties have been forced to either ban plastic bags by grocery stores or have introduced a minimum charge.

In India, the government has banned plastic bags below 50 microns instead of a total and comprehensive ban in the first phase. A number of State governments, including Telangana, have also followed suit. Total ban was not imposed as the industrial lobby cited the impact it would have on the people associated with the carry bag industry while promising that recycling initiatives would be promoted.

Indians discard 15,342 tonnes of plastic waste every day, of which about 60% is recycled. Most of it is in the informal sector. While the recycling rate in India is considerably higher than the global average of 14%, there are still over 6,100 tonnes of leftover plastic.

An indicator of the malaise is the following data on the quantities of plastic waste generated by the larger cities per day in tonnes — Delhi (690), Chennai (429), Kolkata (426), Mumbai (408), Bengaluru (314) and Hyderabad (350).

But on the positive side, Hyderabad was adjudged the Best Capital City in the country in Swachh Survekshan for its solid waste practices. The Minister for Municipal Administration has time and again stressed on the hazardous effects of vinyl banner disposal and advocated its ban. Three districts of Telangana also have declared their intent to becoming plastic-free.

Rules 2016

Following up on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change brought in the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 to address issues of plastic waste management. The Swachh Survekshan ranking of Urban Local Bodies gave higher scores for collecting and disposing of plastic waste in a responsible manner, including laying of roads with plastic- mixed concrete.

But plastic pollution showed no signs of reduction due to poor enforcement, especially by the urban local bodies and regulatory agencies. Putting the onus on the industry through the ‘Extended Producer Responsibility’ clause has also failed to achieve the desired results.

Making it Happen

Community: Resident Welfare Associations can have their own cloth bags sponsored by local shopping outlets. Old pillow covers, bedsheets and sarees could be converted into cloth bags. Shopkeepers in housing societies can be convinced to give up plastic covers and use old newspapers for packing of provisions. Meat shops must have a system of using steel tiffin boxes returnable on a deposit.

Governments: Law enforcement is a problem. Governments should involve trade bodies like the Confederation of Indian Industry and Plastic Manufacturers Association to comply with regulations and ensure proper collection and recycling mechanism. With the ban on SUP, it’s the other forms of plastic, which need to be managed. Rag pickers should be actively involved in the collection process and material recovery facilities should be set up for organised collection, storage and transportation.

Echoing the words of young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg who with her “How dare you…” made the United Nations sheepishly nervous on the issue of climate change, it’s time citizens in the country were asked: “How dare we put the future generations to risk by using SUP? How dare we endanger soil, water and air by indiscriminate use of SUP?” The solution lies in collective efforts rather than isolated initiatives.

(The author is founder of Sukuki Exnora, an NGO working in the area of solid waste management, and a consultant with Institute for Forest Biodiversity)

