Daring war sequences of Sye Ra to take theatres by storm

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Touted to be an unrivalled film, Sye Ra revolves around a gallant fighter in the Indian history, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who chivalrously fought against the British. With Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the movie is going to create history, as per trade pundits. The action sequences are expected to set the screens ablaze and leave a never-seen-before impact on the viewers.

The daring episodes involving war sequences – designed and processed into awesome visuals – are learned to take the standards of Indian films to the next level. Two of the ten action slots are said to be enormous. The looks of the megastar, revealed so far, have already enamored moviegoers.

The solo action sequences of Chiranjeevi, composed by Greg Powell, are supposed to be a visual treat and the other sequences of the war – as envisaged by Lee Whittaker – are all geared up to sweep the audience off their feet, with their incredible style.

The underwater sequence especially, shot in Mumbai, before the intermission, has been given the top priority in terms of treatment. It is claimed to be a visual spectacle and is part of the many such edge-of-the-seat experiences that Sye Ra is likely to unfold on-screen.

It is learnt that Ram Charan was determined to elevate the standards of his film to honour a valorous freedom fighter, regardless of the mounting budget. So, Mega fans and audiences are now riding on high hopes in terms of what to expect from the movie, as they got wind of the quality of the action sequences and the amount of effort being put in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter