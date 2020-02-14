Dark but not devoid of humour

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Bharath Sayari, a Yadav who comes from a family that used to milk buffaloes and deliver it to other families, has been has been working on the memories he knows best-the pastoral life of his community. This was the world he grew up in — buffaloes and bulls and their decorated horns, the thatched houses which had gobar stuck on the walls, and brass and aluminium cans that were used to deliver freshly extracted milk.

Having worked on these large and small canvases for over four years, it’s evident that Bharath has been thinking about his oeuvre. And the world around him.

He is asking himself and us what the artist’s role should be — would it be simply to do decorative art that will look pretty in homes, or ask larger questions about the world?

However, the artist moves away from what was an idyllic, rustic world, a world that was cleaner and less polluted, to ask questions about man’s alienation from this natural environment. There is certainly darkness in these works; but not completely devoid of humour.

There is nostalgia too. He has collected bull horns, hoof and horn decorations and even cans used to deliver milk from his extended family to turn them into installations. An exhibition of his paintings are currently on display at Chitramayee State Art Gallery.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter