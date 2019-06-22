Dark mode, a bright idea

By | Published: 8:24 pm

After individual apps (mostly Google’s) rolled out their dark mode feature, Instagram and Apple’s iOS 13 this month announced the onset of its dark theme as well. Before you go on a questioning spree to ask why having a dark screen is necessary, read what follows to know why tech experts are making the great switch.

What is dark mode?

Dark mode is a set theme for your phone, where the most part occupying the screen is designed in a black theme with input in grey. However, the gadget’s wouldn’t all be with blacks and greys, as there would be some pop of colour with vibrant accents you choose or with a preset — depending on the UI setup. Do not confuse the dark mode with the Night Mode, as it is a feature that reduces blue light by emitting an orange or yellow light for a better sleep at night.

Reduced luminance

The dark mode reduces the luminance emitted from the gadget screen whilst still meeting the minimum colour-contrast ratios. However, while the reduced luminance enables lesser blue light to hit the human eye, reduces eye-strain at night.

Energy saver

Cutting battery use by six times when compared to the usual bright screen, dark mode effortlessly saves power on your gadget. However, how much power you save solely depends on the smartphone and its screen time.

Better design

Design wise, the varying text legibility according to the elevation, not only is mindful of aesthetics; it also adds a sleeker touch to the UI.

Enable Dark Theme in Android

Go to Settings >> Display >> Theme, and choose Dark under it. Scroll down further to spot the colour of choice for the theme.

Dark Mode for iOS

Unfortunately, Apple phones do not support dark mode. However, a few apps like Apple Maps have the theme enabled.