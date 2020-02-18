Dark Queen bringing light to the beauty world

By | Published: 7:04 pm

While defying the standards of conventional beauty, South Sudanese descent African-American model Nyakim Gatwech is teaching people not to be afraid of the dark. In today’s world where people with deeply pigmented skin have to deal with gazes of discrimination, the dark skin model is encouraging people to fight the injustices of colourism.

The 24-year-old African model and fashion icon, who now lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has no shame about her melanin, and she makes sure the world is aware.

“My chocolate is elegant. So is what I represent nation of warriors,” she captioned one of her many Instagram photos.

In another, she details an experience in which an Uber driver suggested she try ‘bleaching’ her skin – and her only response was laughter. “You won’t believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin.”

Gatwech is not only an advocate for diversity in the fashion industry but also a voice for Black rights around the world. She’s even been dubbed “Queen of Darkness,” a title she happily accepts. “Black is bold, black is beautiful, black is gold,” she says.