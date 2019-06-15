Dark side of mankind

By | Published: 12:37 am 4:47 pm

High-Rise

Paperback: 208 pages

Publisher: Liveright

Author: J. G. Ballard

A visionary tale by English novelist, J G Ballard, High-Rise depicts a class war that erupts among the rich and wealthy. Placed inside a luxurious apartment block, read as high society driven by primal urges, it slips into a violent chaotic disorder as the residents make their living quarters into a bloody battleground.

The Road

Paperback: 287 pages

Publisher: Vintage

Author: by Cormac McCarthy

The book revolves around the story of a father and his son as they walk through a rumbled and burned America, deprived of landscape and aplenty in greyness. Their destination is the coast, armed with nothing but a pistol in their hand to defend themselves against the lawless degenerates. Follow their voyage in this enticing novel by Cormac McCarthy.

Brave New World

Paperback: 288 pages

Publisher: Harper Perennial

Author: Aldous Huxley

Set in a futuristic World State made up of genetically modified citizens and a social hierarchy based on level of intelligence, Brave New World by Aldout Huxley opens the scope to huge scientific developments. With psychological manipulation and conditioning, encounter how a once peaceful society takes a sharp turn.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Paperback: 240 pages

Publisher: Vintage Digital

Author: Margaret Atwood

The Handmaid’s Tale written by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, takes us through the journey of a handmaid, Offred who is at the beck and call of a Commander and his wife. Based in an autocratic world that closely resembles a theonomy, it is a read that is guaranteed to leave you gasping in awe.