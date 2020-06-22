Darren Sammy bats for education on racism for youngsters

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:54 am

Hyderabad: West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy batted for education on racism for the youngsters. Speaking during a session organised by ICC, the cricketer wanted the cricket body to take the issue like anti-doping and anti-corruption issues.

“There is a need for education at a systematic level. Just as there is an emphasis on education around anti-doping or anti-corruption, the same emphasis must be given to educating the youth on anti-racism in order to help young cricketers understand diversity in cricket and adapt early on,” said Sammy.

The death of George Floyd in the US at the hands of police officer kicked off a debate across the globe and the sports fraternity across the world has joined the Black Lives Matter movement to condemn racism and atrocities against blacks.

Sammy recently revealed that he was subjected to racism by his former teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad who called him ‘Kalu’ during his stint with the IPL team in 2014. He said he didn’t know the meaning then and now he was very disappointed after learning what it actually means. He also demanded an apology from the players who called him with the word.