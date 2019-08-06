Darter battles for life at Ameenpur lake

By | Published: 1:01 am

Sangareddy: Indiscriminate dumping of waste in water bodies put the life of a rare bird in danger as it entangled its beak in a cloth material. Seasoned birder Srinivas Kolla, who was on a birding trip to Ameenpur lake, captured the bird at King Fisher Pond at Ameenpur in Sangareddy district on Tuesday evening.

After zooming in to check what exactly it was struggling with, Srinivas learnt that the bird was struggling to open its beak as the cloth tightened around its beak. Following a call from Srinivas, member of Animal Warriors Conservation Society led by Pradeep Nair arrived at the lake to rescue the rare bird.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Pradeep said they saw the bird struggling to swallow the fish. Normally, Darter, which solely feeds on fish, pierces its beak through the fish and tosses it up to swallow it. Though it could catch the fish, Pradeep said that it could not swallow it. “The catch slipped into the water at least twice. We attempted to catch the bird twice, but we could not catch it,” he said. As the Ameenpur area witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday evening, the founder of Animal Warriors Conservation Society said that they would resume their rescue operation on Wednesday early morning.

Similarly, another Darter, which was classified under the near-threatened category by International Union for Conservation of Nature, was sighted entangling its beak in a nylon rope in November 2018. Following a news report published in Telangana Today, over 50 birders launched a hunt to rescue the bird on the following day in and around Ameenpur, but they could not trace it.

