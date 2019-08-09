Darter battling for life at Ameenpur Lake rescued

By | Published: 11:38 pm 11:39 pm

Sangareddy: The Darter, which entangled its beak in a cloth material and could not eat anything for four days, was rescued by the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) led by its founder Pradeep Nair at King Fisher Pond near Ameenpur Lake on Friday evening.

The bird was first spotted by the wildlife photographer Srinivas Kolla on last Tuesday. Since then, the members of AWCS have continued the search to rescue the Darter, which was classified as near threatened species by IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), but they could not catch it. As the days preceded, the bird become a bit weak, this made the rescuers job easy.

During the past three days, a couple of other birders have sighted the bird struggling to swallow the fish after catching it since the cloth material got tightened around its beak. Darter, which is also called as Snake Bird, pierces his beak through the fish and tosses it up to swallow it.

Wildlife Photographers appreciated the efforts of AWCS for tracking the movement of the birds for four days and saving its life by making it free from the cloth material. After removing the cloth, the AWCS team has released the bird into its habitat at King Fisher Pond at Ameenpur Lake. Speaking to Telangana Today, Pradeep Nair said that the bird was bit weak but it is active enough to swim and catch the fish because the incident did not harm it physically except restricting it from taking food. Wildlife-Photographs, Srinivas Kolla, Sharatbabu Dulipala, and members of AWCS, Santoshi, Sanjeev Varma Anirudh Sahadev were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter