Dastaan 2018 enthrals students

By | Published: 12:24 am 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has organised ‘Dastaan 2018’, an annual cultural festival. The cultural evening was graced by Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, who exhorted the student fraternity to organise more such events to break the monotony.

The Vice Chancellor said there are two kinds of people, one is performer and the other is spectator and one should decide what they want to be. He released the EFLUVIO magazine on the occasion of Dastaan. The festival had a host of enthralling dance, music and art performances. The closure of the event was marked by the appreciation of the students’ Union for the support and patronage they constantly enjoyed from the Vice Chancellor.