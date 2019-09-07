Dasyam Vinaybhaskar Chief Whip; Suman, 5 others made whips

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: Dasyam Vinaybhaskar, MLA, was appointed Government Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday.

He also appointed as whips MLAs Gongidi Sunitha, Gampa Goverdhan, Guvvala Balaraju, Arikepudi Gandhi, Rega Kantha Rao and Balka Suman.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister also finalised chairpersons and members of various committees in the Assembly and Council. The details of these appointments will be formally announced in the Legislature, which is set to meet for the Budget Session from September 9.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter