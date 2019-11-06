‘Data drives policy making, advocacy’

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:39 pm

Hyderabad: Putting public data for open access will result in creation of new business models or lead to solutions for societal problems. Data and data science can be used to achieve sustainable results, tells Indo Nordic Innovation Acceleration Clusters Advisor Anjali Viramani Paul to B Krishna Mohan

Open data policy of TS

I understand that TS Government is opening up many of its data sets to public. It is a good step. Now, if people start using the available data, they will evolve new business strategies. They might as investors as well. If the government really wants to bring about a change, it has to be consistent with these kinds of efforts. Nordic countries have become innovative because of this.

What can data do

Every transaction we do generates data. It is important to bring data and data science together and integrate them with sustainability for creating a bigger impact. For instance, if we talk about water, we only say that there is water shortage in some areas. There is no information on pilferage or misuse. We do not know the root cause where losses are happening. If we look to seek a solution, the first step is to craete tangible data. Data will help in policy advocacy. People are talking about machine learning and artificial intelligence or big data consolidation. Moew data is needed in health, education, employment and several other domains.

Use cases

Let us assume we are planning to improve roads in Hyderabad. First, we need data about their present condition. Chicago had actually done this. They said they are going to collect information on potholes from citizens. My experience in Hyderabad- some roads are perfect and some are in shambles and full of potholes. I feel that whoever is responsible for giving money for making roads probably is not going on the roads which have potholes. To work on these, the officials need adequate data and citizens can be tapped for this. I would love to be come back here and do a project on water. I feel water is mismanaged and wasted.

Data tools

For instance, If I am using my phone, there is information about location, that I have come over here, that I am using data on roaming and that I have been on aeroplane mode. Data is created when we make purchases. Everything we do creates data. For example, in London, there are cameras that do face recognition. If there is a crime, the authorities can backtrack all the pictures and see where the crime originated. All ATM transactions generate data. They have a camera. People around us have a camera. So, it really does not matter if we have digital device or not.

Data protection

When you discuss about data in Asia, there is an uproar about privacy. It is an important issue. But that is just one of the ten issues that one has to care of. In Europe, the EU brought out a rule called General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to reshape the way in which data is handled across sectors from healthcare to banking and beyond. Through GDPR, people have a right to protect their privacy. People who think their data can be put to misuse, can write to authorities asking them to delete all their data. That is to protect citizen data. On the other hand, the authorities have opened humungous data for public. Anybody can use the citizen data. It is everybody’s data and no particular person own it. That model has supposedly inspired Telangana to work on similar lines. We are not trying to say that consent is not required. The effort is to see patterns or trends for the required measures to be taken. Individual data is of not much use.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.