‘Data Integrity essential for pharma companies’

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Warangal Urban: Dr Ashuthosh Dixit, Head Quality Control & Compliance at Almelo Pvt., Ltd, said that maintaining Data Integrity was essential for smooth running of pharma companies.

A one-day workshop on Data Integrity in Pharmaceuticals was conducted at St. Peters Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences on Thursday. The session was inaugurated by Prof Ciddi Veeresham from Kakatiya University, Warangal. Addressing the students at the workshop, he said many big companies received warning letters from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and also paid huge fines in the form of civil and criminal fines.

“Many Indian companies also received warning letters from FDA over Data Integrity,” he said and stressed on the fact that now a days companies are following code of federal regulation part-II which is based on electronic records and electronic signatures as more importance is given for online soft documents instead of hard copies. So it is very important to maintain and archive these records for further audits.

He was also stressing more on that every pharma company have internal audits to avoid further gaps in the documentation. Chairman St. Peters Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences T Jayapal Reddy and principal Dr P Rajashekar also addressed the students.

