Data theft case: YSR Congress demands high level probe

Hyderabad: The YSR Congress Party has demanded a high-level probe into the alleged data theft and data harvesting case involving IT Grid company.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, YSR Congress Party MLA Buggana Rajendernath said his party had been seeking a probe into harvesting of State resident data and pointed out that this was the data that was being mined and not that of TDP cadres as was claimed by the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the data harvesting by IT Grid has been so sensitive that it has full control of the personal information of the residents of Andhra Pradesh which was provided by a mechanism created by the State though surveys by contract workers.

This case is nothing less than that of the sensational Facebook versus London-based Cambridge Analytica data scandal which took the world by storm in 2018, he said.

IT Grid and Bluefrog Technologies were the two favored companies which have been patronised by AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the heads of these companies are always seen in the CM’s office, he said.

“We lodged a complaint after finding out that large number of names from the electoral rolls was being deleted and that they happened to be that of YSRC sympathisers. Our suspicion was strengthened with the Seva Mitra App recording all the personal details of the people of AP with the data being segregated and manipulated by the IT Grid, which has its head office in Hyderabad,” he said.

The personal data of residents of State is being used for political purpose by private players which is an offence and that was what we have mentioned in our complaint, he added.

The YSRC MLA said the case of data theft is established beyond doubt with some of the features being deleted from the Seva Mitra App including the photographs of people. Along with the pictures, even the mobile numbers, Aadhar numbers and other details were deleted after February 20 which shows that the TDP government and the IT Company are guilty as charged.

Kukatpally police books case against AP police

Following a complaint from Thummala Lokeswara Reddy alleging that the Andhra Pradesh police had forcibly entered into his house at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB), the KPHB police have booked a case against the AP police here on Monday.

It was after the complaint of Lokeswar Reddy alleging misuse of personal information and sensitive data of individuals by IT Grid India Private Limited through the ‘Sevamitra Application’, the case of data theft came into the lime light. Based on the complaint, a case was booked by the Cyberabad Cybercrime cell and being investigated.

However, the KPHB police who booked a case for house trespass and criminal intimidation were tightlipped about the matter.