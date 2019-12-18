Date extended for submitting Haj applications

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of Haj 2020 applications has been extended till December 23 by the Haj Committee of India. Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan said that pilgrims can submit online applications in the website www.hajcommitee.gov.in. The State Haj Committee also has made arrangements for online submission at Haj House. Applicants should bring passports, bank proof, address proof and passport size photographs along with debit or credit card to pay the online HAF processing fee. For details: www.telanganastatehajcommittee.com.