Date rape drug seized from Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police in a joint operation with the Special Operations Teams of Balanagar and Shamshabad police busted a drug racket and arrested an eight-member gang here in the early hours of Saturday.

Officials seized nearly two kilograms of a narcotic drug, Gama Hydroxy Butyrate (GHB), popular as a date rape drug, and estimated to be worth around Rs 14 lakh from them.

Following a tip-off, the special teams had intercepted two vehicles one at Shadnagar and another at Rajendranagar and on inspection, the drug was seized.

The arrested suspects were identified as Dasari Babu, 38, from Anantapur; Sridhar Reddy, 35; M Mahendar, 29; R Amarnadh, 31; Y Lokesh, 20; K Suresh Reddy, 20; Arun Kumar, 21 and G Nethaji, 22, all from Kadapa.

According to the police, the estimated value of the drug would be about Rs 250 per gram, but the drug peddlers sold it at around Rs 1,000 per gram. The suspects, police said, had plans to sell the drug in Hyderabad.

Accordingly Lokesh and his associates collected the drug weighing about 810 grams from Dasari Babu at Kurnool and were coming to Hyderabad. Similarly Dasari Babu and associates too were coming to Hyderabad in another car with one kilo of the drug.