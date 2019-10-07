Datsun India opens pre-booking for the GO CVT & GO+ CVT

By | Published: 4:20 pm

Nissan India announced for its Datsun brand the bookings for the CVT variants of Datsun GO and GO+. Customers can pre-book their Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT with a fully refundable down payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country.

Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are introducing Nissan’s proven CVT technology in Datsun GO and GO+ to cater to the demand of customers pan-India. The new Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT is the first-in-segment with the USP of 5S – Spae, Safe, Smart, Style and Sure (Japanese technology). We are confident that these class leading offerings will surely delight the customers.”

The Datsun GO and GO+ CVT also offers enhanced crash performance with front and side crash performance, roof and pedestrian protection reinforcement. The first-in-segment Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), dual airbags, anti-lock braking system with EBD and BA, engine immobilizer, reverse parking sensors and follow-me-home headlamps speed sensing auto door locks make Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT one of the safest cars in the segment.

