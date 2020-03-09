Dattatreya in hospital for checkup, not chest pain, say doctors

By | Published: 1:11 pm

Hyderabad: Dismissing rumours that Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain, doctors said he had attended a regular health checkup at Apollo hospital in Hyderguda here on Monday.

He undergoes check up for every six months with cardiologist Srinivas Rao at the hospital, according to hospital doctors.

He did not complain about any chest pain and it was only a regular check-up, they said.

