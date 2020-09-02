Dattatreya inaugurates Chaitanya Deemed University

Addressing the participants after inaugurating the Chaitanya Deemed University (CDU) through a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Dattatreya further said, “The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a National Education Policy, 2020, which will be written in the annals of history.”

Warangal Urban: Governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday said the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development had conferred the status of Deemed University on Chaitanya educational institutions based on its academic standards.

Addressing the participants after inaugurating the Chaitanya Deemed University (CDU) through a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Dattatreya further said, “The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a National Education Policy, 2020, which will be written in the annals of history. The BJP government has done what no other government has been able to do in the last 35 years.”

“There will be major transformation in many aspects such as developing the skills required by the present generation, getting better job opportunities in India and abroad, doing latest scientific research with vocal for local and global thrust and so on. At a time when there was no much awareness about higher education in the world, our Bharath had world-class universities like Takshashila, Nalanda, Vallabhi and Vikrama Shila, and produced stalwart scholars like Arya Bhatta, Bhaskaracharya, Madhava, Cheraka, Sushruta and Patanjali,” he added.

Professor G Damodar, Vice-Chancellor of the CDU, said that four state-funded American Universities had entered into MOU. “We have inked MoUs with Microsoft, ICCT, TASK and TCS to offer Industry Integrated Courses. Now our Institution stands at 31st rank in placements in entire India,” he added. Chancellor CHV Purushottam Reddy and others were present.

