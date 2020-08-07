Daughter dies, father injured in accident on Hyderabad outskirts

By | Published: 12:59 pm

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a teenaged girl died and her father was injured when the scooter they were riding on was hit by a car at Kundanpally in Keesara on the city outskirts here on Thursday night.

The duo was identified as T.Chandramouli (55), and his daughter Sri Vidya (19), residents of Bommalaramaram of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

According to the police, the duo was proceeding from their house in Chikatamamidi village towards Keesara mandal on a scooter driven by Chandramouli when the mishap occurred.

When they reached Kundanpally crossroads, an unidentified car which was driven in a rash and negligent manner towards Keesara hit their scooter.

“Both fell on the road and Sri Vidya died on the spot. Her father suffered grievous injuries and is being treated at a private hospital,” police said.

The Keesara police booked a case for negligence causing death and took up investigation.

Officials said efforts are on to identify the car involved in the accident. The footage from the surveillance cameras in the route is being verified.

