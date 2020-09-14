David Hussey praises Karthik for his leadership qualities

Hussey, who had played over 300 T20 matches across league and international cricket, has been appointed as KKR’s mentor while New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum has been roped in as their head coach for the new season, set to begin on September 19 in UAE.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:01 pm

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders’s mentor David Hussy heaped praises on their skipper Dinesh Karthik saying he is suitable for the job.

Hussey, who had played over 300 T20 matches across league and international cricket, has been appointed as KKR’s mentor while New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum has been roped in as their head coach for the new season, set to begin on September 19 in UAE.

Speaking about Karthik’s captaincy, Hussey said, “Karthik is a straightforward person who backs his teammates to get the job done. It’s a good sign of leadership. He is high maintenance at times because he loves the game of cricket. There is no malice… he only cares about winning the game,” said the 42-year-old.

Hussey also added that the conditions in UAE are tough for the players. “With the heat and the weather, it is going to be very hard. But I am hoping the conditions might be windy as well. We are playing most of our games during the day, so that will be some respite for the boys.”