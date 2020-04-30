David Warner and wife dance to Butta Bomma

By | Published: 5:06 pm

If things were normal and IPL was on, Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer David Warner would have been setting the field on fire with his exceptional batting skills. With the ongoing crisis, the Australian star batsman is instead killing it with his amazing dance moves on social media.

Earlier, Warner had shared videos of him and his daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae dancing to Katrina Kaif’s superhit song Sheila Ki Jawani. He had also danced to The Weeknd’s current hit song Blinding Lights. Both the videos were a hit with his fans.

And now, Warner and his wife Candice danced to the popular Telugu song Butta Bomma. The duo swayed to the hook steps of the song from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Warner captioned his dance video on Instagram, “It’s TikTok time #buttabomma. Get out of your comfort zone people lol. @candywarner1.”

The video is going viral on Instagram. Telugu fans of the Australian cricketer appreciated his dance and even asked him to try his luck in Telugu cinema!

Warner and Candice even took part in the #FlickTheSwitch challenge that involves two people instantly switching costumes to Drake’s song Nonstop. While Warner wore the Australian cricket jersey, Candice paddled the surfboard. The couple then switched outfits!

Allu Arjun and singer of the hit song Armaan Malik also commented on Warner’s video. While Allu Arjun wrote “Thank you”, Armaan remarked that he is happy his song is doing so well.