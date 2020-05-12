David Warner does ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ TikTok dance

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 3:53 pm 3:58 pm

Hyderabad: Australian opener David Warner, in a space of two days, came up with yet another Tollywood TikTok. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, who other day put up the Pokiri dialogue of 2004 Mahesh Babu starrer, on Tuesday, did the second song of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

His first song of ‘Butta Bomma’ of the same picture entertained the fans in a big way. It featured Warner, his wife Candince and daughter. It prompted hero Allu Arjun to tweet, “Thank you very much. Really Appreciate it “.

Today he posted the TikTok video of him dancing along with Candince and daughter to the tune of ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’

Warner seems to enjoy the Telugu songs and dialogues. It has impressed many fans.

