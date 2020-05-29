David Warner in Baahubali attire

By | Published: 1:19 pm

Warner who is making the most of the lockdown by keeping everyone entertained by posting funny videos and pictures is now seen wearing a warrior costume which is somewhat similar to the one donned by actor Prabhas in the movie Baahubali.

David collaged Prabhas and his picture together and made a comparison. He took to Instagram and wrote “Who’s costume do you prefer? @baahubalimovie #bahubali #prabhas #funny #fun.”

Actor Lakshmi Manchu commented, “you are killing it”, fans also showered their appreciation with their comments.

