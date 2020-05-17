David Warner lip syncs to iconic Baahubali dialogue

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:09 am

Hyderabad: Australian opener David Warner continues to have his love affair with Tollywood movies during this long lockdown period. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain has bowled his Telugu and other fans with Tik Tok videos. Starting with Butta Bomma song of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, he imitated Mahesh Babu’s dialogue of Pokiri (Vookasri commit aithe na mata neva vinnanu) and then did another Ala Vaikunthapurramloo number RamulooRamulaa.

View this post on Instagram Guess the movie!! @sunrisershyd A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 16, 2020 at 3:30am PDT

In the latest Tik Tok, the swashbuckling left-hander, in a Roman soldier attire, delivered the famous dialogue of Prabhas in Amardendra Bahubali Nenu