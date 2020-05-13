David Warner’s ultimate goal to play in 2023 ODI World Cup in India

By | Published: 11:15 am

Hyderabad: Australian opener David Warner has clearly hinted that he would like to play in the 2023 one-day World Cup in India. This will be his “ultimate goal”, according to Cricket Australia. The left-hander will be 36 by the time next ODI World Cup will be held.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, who has been in the news for his Tik Tok videos based on Tollywood movies, has been concentrating a lot on his fitness schedule along with his wife Candice, the former Ironwoman competitor. “In the last three years I’ll have had almost two years off, depending on when we play cricket again. The longevity in your body helps. The get ups of training and playing gets harder as you get older but I haven’t felt any fitter in my career than I do now.

“As the legs get older time will tell. At the moment I’m feeling as fit as a fiddle and if I can keep running between wickets as well as I have done, who knows. That (2023 ODI) World Cup is the ultimate goal.”

Warner, who’s previously hinted he might step away from the shortest format to prolong his Test career, said stepping away after next year’s T20 World Cup in India would be a good time for selectors to blood new talent with an eye beyond the 2023 World Cup.

“If you’re playing as good as you can and doing the best you can for the team and you’re helping and benefiting them, I think you do want to keep playing as long as you can,” Warner said.